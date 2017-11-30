The man who started the ice bucket challenge has died.
He was very important to awareness of ALS.
After a 14-year battle with ALS Anthony Senerchia Jr. has passed away. His obituary says he was directly responsible for for the Ice Bucket Challenge.
He worked tirelessly to give awareness to ALS and when the ice bucket challenge went viral millions were donated to the cause. Anthony Senerchia was 46.
Everyone did the ice bucket challenge, even our Prime Minister. You can watch Justin Trudeau’s here: