The Latest Pizza Craze will Ruin Your Appetite
It's way worse than pineapple on your pizza
Last month, the news broke that Iceland’s President hates pineapple on pizza so much, that he would ban the topping all together.
The pizza debate was re-kindled when a picture showing a customer who ordered pineapple pizza was offered some of their money back.
I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe
— ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017
The latest craze is so much worse than that. People are apparently dipping their pizza in milk. Here’s the tweet that started it all:
Pizza + Milk = a great combination😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF
— zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017
Um….no, IsaiahDaGawdd, this is NOT a great combination. Who even THINKS OF DOING THAT?!
I was having a good day until twitter started showing me people dipping their pizza in milk……
— Darrell Moreis (@thereal_DeeRell) March 6, 2017
Pizza dipped in milk, seriously? Whats next, my meatballs on kool-aid while my fries in coke? #milkywaytopizza pic.twitter.com/vusW4UyNaS
— VeintiSeis (@twosixxx) March 8, 2017
I read somewhere that people are WILLINGLY dipping their pizza in milk and I will not sit here quietly while such atrocities are going on
— ramón (@RGKMC_) March 4, 2017
if you dip your pizza in milk you are going straight to hell, do not pass go, do not collect 200 dollars
— DM PUNK (@TACOSONTHELOW) March 6, 2017