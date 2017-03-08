Listen Live

The Latest Pizza Craze will Ruin Your Appetite

It's way worse than pineapple on your pizza

Last month, the news broke that Iceland’s President hates pineapple on pizza so much, that he would ban the topping all together.

The pizza debate was re-kindled when a picture showing a customer who ordered pineapple pizza was offered some of their money back.

The latest craze is so much worse than that. People are apparently dipping their pizza in milk. Here’s the tweet that started it all:

Um….no, IsaiahDaGawdd, this is NOT a great combination. Who even THINKS OF DOING THAT?!

