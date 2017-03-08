The Latest Pizza Craze will Ruin Your Appetite

Last month, the news broke that Iceland’s President hates pineapple on pizza so much, that he would ban the topping all together.

The pizza debate was re-kindled when a picture showing a customer who ordered pineapple pizza was offered some of their money back.

I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe — ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017

The latest craze is so much worse than that. People are apparently dipping their pizza in milk. Here’s the tweet that started it all:

Pizza + Milk = a great combination😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF — zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017

Um….no, IsaiahDaGawdd, this is NOT a great combination. Who even THINKS OF DOING THAT?!

I was having a good day until twitter started showing me people dipping their pizza in milk…… — Darrell Moreis (@thereal_DeeRell) March 6, 2017

Pizza dipped in milk, seriously? Whats next, my meatballs on kool-aid while my fries in coke? #milkywaytopizza pic.twitter.com/vusW4UyNaS — VeintiSeis (@twosixxx) March 8, 2017

I read somewhere that people are WILLINGLY dipping their pizza in milk and I will not sit here quietly while such atrocities are going on — ramón (@RGKMC_) March 4, 2017