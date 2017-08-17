Listen Live

The Lab Gets The Credit for An Arrest in Connection to a Bradford Armed Robbery

DNA Found At Scene in 2011 Leads To Arrest Wednesday

By News

DNA helped put the cuffs on a suspect wanted for an armed robbery nearly six years ago. South Simcoe Police arrested a 24-year-old man in Aurora on Wednesday, saying he left his DNA at the scene in Bradford when he pointed a handgun at a Country Style Donuts clerk in November of 2011. Police say another suspect is still on the lamb in this case, while no weapon has ever been retrieved.

Related posts

Thirty Grand Donation Towards Orillia Hospital Equipment

Stolen Vehicle Returned Before Owner Knew It Was Gone

UPDATE: Police Release 3D Facial Reconstruction in Decades-Old Cold Case