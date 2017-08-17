The Lab Gets The Credit for An Arrest in Connection to a Bradford Armed Robbery
DNA Found At Scene in 2011 Leads To Arrest Wednesday
DNA helped put the cuffs on a suspect wanted for an armed robbery nearly six years ago. South Simcoe Police arrested a 24-year-old man in Aurora on Wednesday, saying he left his DNA at the scene in Bradford when he pointed a handgun at a Country Style Donuts clerk in November of 2011. Police say another suspect is still on the lamb in this case, while no weapon has ever been retrieved.