The Killers And Muse Headline Bonnaroo 2018 Lineup

Bonnaroo has unveiled the lineup for its 2018 music festival set for June 7-10 in Manchester, Tennessee. Eminem, The Killers, and Muse will headline the four-day festival.

Supporting acts include Bon Iver, Broken Social Scene, Rag N Bone Man, Sturgill Simpson, Paramore and many more. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for this year’s Bonnaroo go on sale January 12th at 10 a.m. ET at the festival’s site.