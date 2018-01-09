Listen Live

The Killers And Muse Headline Bonnaroo 2018 Lineup

Broken Social Scene, Rag-N-Bone Man and Alt-J Among Supporting Acts

By Music

Bonnaroo has unveiled the lineup for its 2018 music festival set for June 7-10 in Manchester, Tennessee. EminemThe Killers, and Muse will headline the four-day festival.

Supporting acts include Bon IverBroken Social SceneRag N Bone ManSturgill SimpsonParamore and many more. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for this year’s Bonnaroo go on sale January 12th at 10 a.m. ET at the festival’s site.

