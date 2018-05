Take a giant step in the fight against kidney disease.

9:30 registration 10:30 walk start.

The Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Walks are the largest community fundraising event in Ontario dedicated to raising funds for innovative research, vital programs, and services that support people living with kidney disease.

For more information please visit www.kidneywalk.ca or call Daniela Piotrowski at 1-800-387-4474 ext. 4964