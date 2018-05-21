The journey for one man to help Make A Wish Foundation

A Barrie man is setting out on his bike to tackle 1000km in 7 day, cycling from New York City to Toronto.

Alastair Midgley is trying to raise $5,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It began as challenge to himself to get motivated.

Midgley will be podcasting each day to share his triumphs and struggles along the way.

To prepare for the grueling journey Alastair has been trying to push his body to new limits.

