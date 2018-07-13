The ‘Jewel’ Of Oro Medonte Reopens Saturday

Several months and half a million dollars later Bayview Memorial Park in Oro Medonte officially reopens today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Township Director of Operations, Shawn Binns, calls it the “jewel of our parks system…the big features around the park are all about inclusion. There’s accessible walkways throughout the park, we do have an accessible playground and we’ve got a very large, new pavilion that really kind of opens up the park and the waterfront.”

The pavilion can be rented for special occasions

The project was funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Enabling Accessibility Fund, County of Simcoe, and the Oro District Lions Club. Funding includes:

Canada 150 Infrastructure Program (Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario) – $78,000.00

Enabling Accessibility Fund – $40,000.00

Trails Connecting Communities (County of Simcoe) – $30,000.00

Oro District Lions Club – $10,000.00

“I am thankful to the Township of Oro-Medonte for recognizing the need to create a safer and more inclusive outdoor space that can be used by all Canadians,” said the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities. “The Government of Canada’s Enabling Accessibility Fund supports community projects, like the Bayview Memorial Park, to build a more accessible Canada where everyone can fully participate.”

The Grand Re-opening of Bayview Memorial Park is Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A variety of family-friendly activities will be offered.

The official ribbon cutting will take place at 1:30 p.m.

photos provided by Township or Oro Medonte