The Internet Is Shocked At What’s Inside A Cadbury Creme Egg

Gross!

By Weird and Wonderful

I’ve always been much more of a Cadbury ‘mini eggs’ fan myself but when a Mom showed how much sugar is actually inside of a single Cadbury Creme Egg it caught most by surprise. Her Facebook post went viral in a real hurry.

Yup, that’s a pile of sugar scaling the sheer size of the amount found in one egg along with a penny as a comparison.

Maybe it’s best we don’t see these things?

*side note* – The Easter Bunny will not be delivering Creme Eggs to my place, my kid has enough energy.

