Date: Saturday February 24th, 2018 @ 1:30pm

Location: Innisfil Park

Registration: Begins at 12 noon.

Registration Packages: can be downloaded from www.icecorp.org – Include Rules, Waiver, and Pledge Sheet package

The Innisfil Polar Dip is used as a community fundraiser for community causes. This year’s fundraising cause is to support the fundraising goal of new Innisfil Health Centre to be constructed in 2018/2019 on the Innisfil Recreation Centre site. Polar Dippers are encouraged to seek pledges for their individual (or team) jump, with all fundraising pledges being turned over to the Innisfil Health Centre fundraising committee. Over the past 3 years, almost $10,000 has been raised for Nantyr Shores Team D Day expedition, Gilda’s Club, and My Sister’s Place domestic abuse shelter.

