If you like to hear about the history of rock, join Jeff Woods Saturday nights at 7pm and Sunday night’s at 9pm for Records and Rockstars. A look back at some of the great stories of the early days of rock and roll.

Meantime, what would happen if the History of Rock could be condensed into 15 minutes and posted onto a Facebook timeline? Ithica Audio created this brilliant mashup which features bands and quotes from rockstars submitted as comments and likes. Combining a wide array of influences, it’s a really creative idea to showcase the best of Rock ‘n’ Roll from over the years.

Enjoy!