The Heart And Stroke Fundraiser At Your Door Is Probably Legit

Raising Funds Door-To-Door In A Time of Phony Water Heater Salesmen Can Be A Challenge

February is Heart and Stroke month, and that means someone could be knocking on your door. As part of the month, volunteers with the  Heart and Stroke Foundation will be going door-to-door in communities around the region, collecting money to go towards vital medical research. Problem is, too many scam artists knocking on your door these days too, but Valerie Holland with the Heart and Stroke Foundation says you’ll be able to tell the difference.

If you’re still not comfortable handing out money to a stranger at the door, Valerie says they also take online donations through the Heart and Stroke website.

