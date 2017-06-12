The Greatest Dads on TV
Fictional fathers who left a lasting impression
It’s that time of year when we give thanks to dad, give props to pop, say cheers to the old man and all that good stuff.
But around here, we think even fictional fathers deserve some respect because, for most of the western world, these dudes set the bar for “Pretty Awesome Dad”.
Sure, they’re not perfect. They all have their flaws. But at the end of the day or episode…these rad dads were there with a warm hug, a kind word, or a kick in the ass!
Let’s give a big thanks to these TV Dads for being the best guys around. (Tim Allen made the list twice!!)
Red Forman – That 70’s Show
Jason Seaver – Growing Pains
Phillip Drummond – Diff’rent Strokes
Coach Eric Taylor – Friday Night Lights
Ward Cleaver – Leave it to Beaver
Sandy Cohen – The O.C.
Phillip “Uncle Phil” Banks – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Jack Pearson – This Is Us
Fred Andrews – Riverdale
Danny Tanner – Full House
Carl Winslow – Family Matters
Phil Dunphy – Modern Family
Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor – Home Improvement
Mike Baxter – Last Man Standing