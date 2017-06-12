Listen Live

The Greatest Dads on TV

Fictional fathers who left a lasting impression

By Uncategorized

It’s that time of year when we give thanks to dad, give props to pop, say cheers to the old man and all that good stuff.

But around here, we think even fictional fathers deserve some respect because, for most of the western world, these dudes set the bar for “Pretty Awesome Dad”.

Sure, they’re not perfect. They all have their flaws. But  at the end of the day or episode…these rad dads were there with a warm hug, a kind word, or a kick in the ass!

Let’s give a big thanks to these TV Dads for being the best guys around. (Tim Allen made the list twice!!)

 

Red Forman – That 70’s Show

 

 

Jason Seaver – Growing Pains

 

 

Phillip Drummond – Diff’rent Strokes

 

Coach Eric Taylor – Friday Night Lights

 

 

Ward Cleaver – Leave it to Beaver

 

Sandy Cohen – The O.C.

 

 

Phillip “Uncle Phil” Banks – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

 

 

Jack Pearson – This Is Us

 

 

Fred Andrews – Riverdale

 

 

Danny Tanner – Full House

 

 

Carl Winslow – Family Matters

 

 

Phil Dunphy – Modern Family

 

Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor – Home Improvement

 

 

Mike Baxter – Last Man Standing

 

Related posts