The Great Trail Celebration in Cookstown

On August 26th, Canadian communities from coast to coast to coast are celebrating the Trans Canada Trail.

Join the festivities in Cookstown on The Great Trail at the Wellington Street trail access. Bring your bikes, wagons, cameras, sense of adventure and your appetite. Compete in the Trail Scavenger Hunt, learn all about turtles with Kids for Turtles, enjoy a free slice of Bernie’s Pizza for lunch, and much more!

All Ages ∙ Free

The fun continues rain or shine,

Bring comfy shoes and lots of water!

See you on the Trail!