THE GIVING PORTRAIT

The Giving Portrait is an event about giving portraits, not taking them. Four students from the Digital Photography and Imaging (DPAI) program at Georgian College are coming together as a way to give back to their community by providing residents of Barrie with an opportunity to have their portrait taken. It’s about giving people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford photography, a unique and memorable portrait, free of charge.

Furthermore, the DPAI program is raising funds to help support the cost of their final portfolio show in Toronto at the end of April. The final portfolio show is an opportunity for the students to network with potential employers or clients in the photography industry and celebrate their accomplishments and image creations throughout their two years being enrolled in the program. The Giving Portrait is also raising funds to help cover the cost of a portrait session for those in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 7th from 10:00am – 4:00pm in the photography studio at the new Georgian College downtown campus. We have arranged to have four photographers, their assistants, make-up artists (from the esthetician program at Georgian College) and other volunteers to help make this event a huge success.

April 7th, 2018

10am-4pm

Georgian College Helen and Arch Brown downtown campus