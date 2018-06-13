‘The Ghosts of Halfway House’ Opening Night In Support of Senior Wish

Onstage Performance Group. That group has their spring show next week at the Five Points Theatre – The Ghosts of Halfway House.

The show runs Wednesday June 13 to Sunday June 17, with shows at 8pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are 20$ each, or 18$ for seniors or groups of 10+.

The opening night, we’ve partnered with Senior Wish and a portion of ticket sales and a silent auction will go to them.

You can get one details about both of our organizations at our websites www.onstagetheatre.ca and www.aseniorwish.com