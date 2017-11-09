Listen Live

The Gallagher Brothers Rivalry Has Reached Legendary Levels

Potato Peeler vs. Scissor Player

While we’re all holding out for Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher to patch things up and reunite for a proper Oasis record and tour, the famously feuding brothers are at least keeping their rivalry interesting.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently unveiled a great new song “She Taught Me How To Fly” on Later… with Jools Holland, and the performance featured a scissor player. Yes, scissors as an instrument.

Never one to pass an opportunity to mock his brother, Liam Gallagher hit Twitter in search of a potato peeler to join him on stage, which may have been a reference to a series of May 2016tweets in which he referred to Noel as a “potato.”

Well, you gotta hand it to the fan who showed up to a recent Liam gig using an actual potato peeler near the stage.

 

 

