The Gallagher Brothers Rivalry Has Reached Legendary Levels

While we’re all holding out for Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher to patch things up and reunite for a proper Oasis record and tour, the famously feuding brothers are at least keeping their rivalry interesting.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently unveiled a great new song “She Taught Me How To Fly” on Later… with Jools Holland, and the performance featured a scissor player. Yes, scissors as an instrument.

Never one to pass an opportunity to mock his brother, Liam Gallagher hit Twitter in search of a potato peeler to join him on stage, which may have been a reference to a series of May 2016tweets in which he referred to Noel as a “potato.”

Well, you gotta hand it to the fan who showed up to a recent Liam gig using an actual potato peeler near the stage.