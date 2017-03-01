The Future is Now!!

What a time to be alive!

You might be familiar with the “Tiny House” movement…

They’re fully livable, minimalist houses that are typically anywhere from 150-250 square feet, but need only be less than 500 square feet to qualify as “Tiny.”

The only problem with tiny houses … they’re still relying on “the grid” for power.

Enter the “Ecocapsule”

Complete with solar and wind harnessed power…AND a rain water collector which will then be filtered for use, the only thing this badboy is missing is space! That is, of course, you’re into that kinda thing.

I suppose the ideal scenario would be to use your capsule for sleeping and protection from the elements while using the world as your backyard…

These beautiful bachelor pads (I’m assuming) ring in at only € 79.900 ($112,553.53 CAD) …with a bit of a tax to ship to North America.

Check out the video below for more details….and if that’s still not enough info you can find the FAQs here.