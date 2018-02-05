The Foo Fighters’ Weird List of Items Banned from their Shows

The Foo Fighters recently performed in New Zealand and maybe one of the greatest parts of the show was their sign showing a list of items people weren’t allowed to bring into the show.

There were the usual things like glass bottles, prepared food and laser pens. But then it got weird. In case you were thinking of bring unflattering photos of Ryan Seacrest or derogatory press clippings of Shania Twain to their show in Toronto this summer, think again. I was planning on bringing my beige or mustard-coloured macrame wall hangings but now I know to keep them at home. Considering bring your homemade nut milks? Think again!

Seriously, this list is real. See all the other crazy things here!