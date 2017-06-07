Listen Live

The Five Best Beers in the World

...according to Ranker

By 5 Things, Morning Show, Uncategorized

When it comes to beer, everyone’s got their preference. Ranker asked the important questions and have come up with a definitive list of the top five beers in the world.

5. Blue Moon

Birthday beers. 🍻🎉 @bluemoonbrewco #bluemoon #26

A post shared by Jason Korbel (@bunsnbutter) on

The Colorado-born creator of Blue Moon decided to add a Valencia orange twist to the recipe for a traditional Belgian witbier. Since it’s inception in 1995, Blue Moon has become world-renowned on the craft beer scene.

4. NewCastle Brown Ale 

🍺 #beer #beers #beerporn #beerstagram #beergeek #instabeer #beerpulse #theoneandonly #newcastlebrownale #gottaloveit

A post shared by Henrik Thorn (@henrikthorn1983) on

Newcastle Brown Ale is described as one of the sweetest, maltiest brown ales around.

3. CHIMAY WHITE 

Chimay Blanche is the newest creation from Chimay. It’s described as golden in colour with the perfect blend of mellowness and bitterness.

2. STELLA ARTOIS

Stella is a classic Belgian beer that’s been brewed since 1926 and was originally only sold during the winter. It eventually became available year-round and has seen international success.

1. Guinness

Lovely day to have a guinness #guinness #beeroclock with my lovely friend @lilah907

A post shared by tea. (@steriletaryl) on

It’s no surprise that Guinness tops the list. It’s an Irish dry stout that you can get in every corner of the world; one of the most successful beer brands worldwide. “The Black Stuff” is known for it’s velvety pour, and creamy head.

Related posts

WATCH: Hero Dives into Moving Car to Save Driver Having A Seizure

$500,000 Worth of Live Lobster Spilled onto Canadian Highway

Five Gifts NOT to Get Dad for Father’s Day

Viral Craigslist Ad Seeks “Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ”

Man Gets Chores Done Despite Tornado Looming in Background

‘Wonder Woman’ Makes Box Office History

Residents Offended By Word Left on Water Tower in Sussex

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Reveals Prescription Drugs in System

Spain to Hold First Ever Sleeping Competition