The Five Best Beers in the World

When it comes to beer, everyone’s got their preference. Ranker asked the important questions and have come up with a definitive list of the top five beers in the world.

5. Blue Moon

The Colorado-born creator of Blue Moon decided to add a Valencia orange twist to the recipe for a traditional Belgian witbier. Since it’s inception in 1995, Blue Moon has become world-renowned on the craft beer scene.

4. NewCastle Brown Ale

Newcastle Brown Ale is described as one of the sweetest, maltiest brown ales around.

3. CHIMAY WHITE

Chimay Blanche is the newest creation from Chimay. It’s described as golden in colour with the perfect blend of mellowness and bitterness.

2. STELLA ARTOIS

Stella is a classic Belgian beer that’s been brewed since 1926 and was originally only sold during the winter. It eventually became available year-round and has seen international success.

1. Guinness

It’s no surprise that Guinness tops the list. It’s an Irish dry stout that you can get in every corner of the world; one of the most successful beer brands worldwide. “The Black Stuff” is known for it’s velvety pour, and creamy head.