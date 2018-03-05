The First Trailer For ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Addresses Dan’s Death
They're Baaaaaaaack!
The Conner Family is back! Well…almost.
The highly anticipated Roseanne reboot will premiere on ABC March 27th, but after months of anticipation we finally got our first look at the series last night. A trailer debuted during The Oscars. The biggest question surrounding the new version of the show would be whether or not they’d address Dan’s death in series finale. Turns out, they did.
Watch the trailer below:
They’re baaaaack! ❤ this Tweet and we’ll remind you to watch the premiere of #Roseanne on March 27th. pic.twitter.com/MQRVkAKnLm
— Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 5, 2018