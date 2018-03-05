Listen Live

The First Trailer For ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Addresses Dan’s Death

They're Baaaaaaaack!

The Conner Family is back! Well…almost.

The highly anticipated Roseanne reboot will premiere on ABC March 27th, but after months of anticipation we finally got our first look at the series last night. A trailer debuted during The Oscars. The biggest question surrounding the new version of the show would be whether or not they’d address Dan’s death in series finale. Turns out, they did.

Watch the trailer below:

 

