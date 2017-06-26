The first Taco Bell Wedding takes place
You can get married at the Las Vegas Cantina too!
The first wedding at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas took place over the weekend. Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda, the first couple of Taco Bell, won the #LoveandTacosContest back in April. They won an all-expenses trip and wedding in Las Vegas including photography, a spa package and a catered reception.
Today’s the day! #LoveAndTacosContest winners @DanRyckert & Bianca are getting married. Catch the wedding on our #Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/rOczqCM1kY
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 25, 2017
Dan Ryckert, author and editor of noted video game website GiantBomb.com, won the contest by putting together this entry, detailing his 32 years of adoration for all things Taco Bell.
#LoveAndTacosContest pic.twitter.com/aXxxxYjlwh
— Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) March 2, 2017
If you’re envious of Dan and Bianca, you too can get married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas starting this summer.
Images courtesy of Taco Bell.