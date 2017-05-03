The Eagles Are Suing “Hotel California” In Baja

It’s a lovely place…but it has nothing to do with The Eagles.

According to Reuters,The Eagles have filed a lawsuit against the owners of a hotel in Mexico called (no, seriously) “Hotel California”. The band claims that the hotel has been using the name without their permission, and that they “actively encourages” guests to believe that the hotel was the inspiration for the Eagles’ ’70s hit song and album. They sell t-shirts, hats and a surprisingly extensive collection of other merchandise, and playing Eagles songs over the sound system.

The hotel has also been known as Todos Santos. It was originally named Hotel California when it opened back in 1950, but went through some name changes. It was bought by a Canadian couple on 2001 – a Canadian couple, John and Debbie Stewart – and they started using the original name.

“Defendants lead U.S. consumers to believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles and, among other things, served as the inspiration for the lyrics in ‘Hotel California,’ which is false,” reads the complaint, which was filed Monday in Los Angeles federal court.

The hotel owners have not commented on the lawsuit thus far.