Rock 95 presents the return of THE DASH OF COLOUR back to Barrie this SUMMER –

It’s taking place Saturday, September 2nd – So get ready to run, walk or dance during this 5K fun run for the whole family in support of Rainbows for all children Canada!

Register before JULY 31st for the EARLY BIRD price of $55 dollars, kids 6 & under are FREE & the best part! All paid participants get a SWAG bag with a t-shirt and powdered colour to dash around! Register today – google the dash of colour Barrie NOW!