The Cranberries “Pushing Ahead” With New Album And 25th Anniversary Release

After The Death Of Lead Singer Dolores O'Riordan In January

The Cranberries announced via Facebook that they are moving forward with a new album and a 25th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We. Following lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death in January the band had put both projects on hold, but decided in recent days that they “started this as a band, with Dolores, so we should push ahead and finish it.

The band had already been working on a new album, and O’Riordan had recorded her vocals for it last year.

O’Riordan died January 15th while in London where she was to record vocals for another band’s cover of the Cranberries’ hit “Zombie.”

