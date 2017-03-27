The Cost of Brand Name Diamonds

It’s true. Diamonds are expensive. Why? No one really knows for sure. I guess it all comes down to supply and demand. But why are they more expensive at some stores than others?

Why does a “blue box” make a rock worth so much more?

Great marketing? Probably.

But what if I told you that you could save THOUSANDS by purchasing from a local jewelry store?

This short video below shows the markups that your major brand name shops put on their products. I was amazed that you’re not even allowed to take pictures!

Check it out.

All of the sudden, that “brand name” doesn’t look too appealing does it?