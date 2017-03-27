Listen Live

The Cost of Brand Name Diamonds

Why buying local is the best option.

By Life Hacks, Uncategorized, Videos

It’s true. Diamonds are expensive. Why? No one really knows for sure. I guess it all comes down to supply and demand. But why are they more expensive at some stores than others?
Why does a “blue box” make a rock worth so much more?

Great marketing? Probably.

But what if I told you that you could save THOUSANDS by purchasing from a local jewelry store?

This short video below shows the markups that your major brand name shops put on their products. I was amazed that you’re not even allowed to take pictures!

Check it out.

All of the sudden, that “brand name” doesn’t look too appealing does it?

Related posts

Watch: Golden Retriever Plays Fetch At Verizon Center

Motley Crue’s ‘The Dirt’ Might Become A Netflix Movie

Watch: New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Is Here