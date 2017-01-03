The Coachella 2017 Lineup is Here!

Coachella announced its line-up earlier today – which is great and all – but unless you’re actually going to Coachella, why would you care?

HERE’S WHY.

1. Since it takes place in April, and it’s effin’ HUGE, Coachella unofficially kicks off “Festival Season” (pretty exciting).

2. The bands you see on the Coachella lineup are quite possibly the hottest acts to see this year.

3. These bands will most likely be working the “festival circuit” all summer…

4. Ontario is home to a MAJOR festival which caters to a similar target as Coachella.

5. That festival happens right HERE in our own backyard.

GET TO THE POINT, DUDE!

Ok! OK!

It means that SOME of the bands you see here could potentially be playing at Wayhome Music & Arts Festival this year.

NOW LOOK AT THE LINEUP.

YUP. RAY-JO-HED.

ALSO – Big props to Arkells for representing Canada on this!