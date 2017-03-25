The Caverners – In support of the Children’s Wish Foundation

The Caverners – Canada’s Premier Beatles Tribute, presented in support of the Children’s Wish Foundation – Ontario Chapter. This LIVE TRIBUTE performs all the iconic songs that made The Beatles one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, and faithfully recreates the grand scope of The Beatles live shows, both musically and visually, with attention to detail capturing the amazing live Beatles experience that filled stadiums around the world.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH 2017 – 7:30 PM (DOORS OPEN AT 7:00 PM

JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL – AUDITORIUM – 460 MAPLETOWN AVE, BARRIE