The Boss Pays Tribute to Obama’s

There’s word going around that Bruce Springsteen staged a private acoustic show at the White House last Thursday in appreciation of President Barack Obama’s White House staff for their hard work over the past 8 years.

Apparently, a gathering of about 250 staff members took in the show in the East Room of the White House, the same place where Bruce Springsteen was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The 15 song acoustic set featured some of Springsteen’s more political numbers with the Boss interweaving stories about politics and Obama’s impact as President over the past 8 years.

At the end of the set, Obama thanked Springsteen for showing his long time support. The Boss was also apparently at a star-studded bash the Obama’s held a week earlier that included Paul McCartney, Jerry Seinfeld, among many others.

Pic: Roberto Panucci/Corbis Entertainment