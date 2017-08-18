THE BIG FEASTIVAL

BURL’S CREEK – ORO MEDONTE – AUGUST 18-20

WEEZER, BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS,

THE STRUMBELLAS, DE LA SOUL, MAGIC!, WINTERSLEEP and more on the Main Stage, with exciting, emerging talent on the Bandstand.

CLICK HERE FOR INFO

For food fanatics, learn tricks of the trade in The Big Kitchen, get hands-on experience in the Cooking School, and enjoy Q&A’s and tastings in our Table Sessions with Canada’s top chefs, including

Chuck Hughes, Rob Gentile, Derek Dammann, Danny Smiles, Vikram Vij, Victor Barry, Michael Hunter, Matthew DeMille, Dennis the Prescott, and Cory Vitiello.

If that’s helped you work up an appetite, we’ve got an incredible line-up of Pop-Up Restaurants and Food Trucks to keep you well-fueled.

Bringing along the little ones? Don’t miss performances by FRED PENNER, PAW PATROL, and SPLASH’N BOOTS, plus a Fun Fair, Farm Park, Little Dude’s Den and so much more.