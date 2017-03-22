The Big Feastival Is Coming

New event coming to Burls Creek this August. The Big Feastival is a family-friendly music festival, says Events Director Judy Merry…

Merry says it’s an opportunity, for kids in particular, to trace back the food chain – to find out where our food comes from and how it winds up on our table…