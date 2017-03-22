The Big Feastival Is Coming
New batch of tickets on sale today
New event coming to Burls Creek this August. The Big Feastival is a family-friendly music festival, says Events Director Judy Merry…
Merry says it’s an opportunity, for kids in particular, to trace back the food chain – to find out where our food comes from and how it winds up on our table…
The Big Feastival takes place the during the August 18th weekend. Weezer and The Strumbellas are among the adult entertainment, Splash n Boots and Fred Penner for the kids. Click here for more information on the event and how to get tickets (single day tickets are on sale as of today.)