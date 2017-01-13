The Best Picture I’ve Ever Taken

One of my New Year’s resolutions for 2017 is to learn, and practice, and become a better photographer.

Before 2017 my motto was “Take 1000 pictures, post 1”. And it works! Surely, if you snap 1000 shots…ONE will be nice.

But now I’d like to know WHY that one picture is nicer than the rest…so that I can turn that 1/1000 into hopefully 100/1000.

That said, even if you’re the best ‘photog’ in the world. You still have to have your camera ready in case life presents a beautiful, fleeting opportunity like the one below.

Captured with an iPhone 6 on Highway 1 in Iceland.