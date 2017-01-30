Listen Live

The Best from the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

Highlights from the biggest tech trade show of the year, the Consumer Electronics Show, officially […]

Highlights from the biggest tech trade show of the year, the Consumer Electronics Show, officially underway tomorrow in Las Vegas …
✓ This year, autonomous self-driving vehicles are set to steal the show. Self-driving cars are now way more connected, sharing and receiving data on road conditions and traffic flow.


✓ HDR (High Dynamic Range) should become status quo for TVs in 2017 after being something of a standout feature for the last couple years.


✓ There are drones in new shapes, sizes, and with new capabilities … for flying indoors, for high-speed racing, even for diving underwater.


✓ There’s a deluge of wireless headphones and speakers, thanks to the cable-phobic world we’re now living in.


✓ Cameras are being built into everything: drones, smartphones, toys … you name it.


✓ There are wristbands that are supposed to curb nausea while you’re wearing a VR headset (a wearable to cure for the ills of wearing wearables).


✓ There are smartwatches that are touted to be powered by body heat.

 

