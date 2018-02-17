The Beaverton Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion Ice Fishing Derby & Fish Fry Dinner

The Beaverton Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to announce the return of our Ice Fishing Derby and Fish Fry Dinner to coincide with Family Day.

This marks the renewal of an event that has been extremely popular in our community in the past. These events have raised funds to support our Veterans programs and to fund Youth Sports activities within the community.

With prizes donated from over 25 businesses and great trophies for the largest Pike, Whitefish and Perch , its going to be a great fun filled event for the whole family.

What: 2018 Beaverton Legion Ice Fishing Derby & Fish Fry Dinner

Who:

Royal Canadian Legion

Branch #135

517 Mara Road

Beaverton Ontario.

When: Saturday February 17th – Family Day Weekend

Why: Support our Veterans programs and to fund Youth Sports activities within our community.

Cost:

Full Registration $20.00

Kids under 5 Free

Kids 5 – 10 only $5.00

Take Out Fish Dinner $10.00

Where:

Lake Simcoe – Weigh in at Floyd’s Hales Fish Huts (Beaverton) or Dave’s Fish Huts (Virginia Beach). Dinner @ 6 p.m. at the Legion

How:

Tickets are available at Beaverton Legion, Dave’s Fish Huts, Floyd Hales Fish, D.W. & Sons Bait and Tackle, Jubb’s Fish Huts, Casey’s Fish Huts, Simcoe Outdoor, Whipple Tree Country Store, Mitchell’s Fish Huts, Tim Hales Fish Huts , The Eagles Nest Restaurant, Lighting Waters.

Contact: Web: www.beavertonlegion.com

Facebook: Beaverton.Legion

Twitter: @BeavertonLegion

Email: contact@beavertonlegion.com