The Apple iPhone turns 10!

For people holding a newer generation iPhone, it is sometimes easy to forget how far the iPhone has come over the past 10 years. The original iPhone was released on June 29th, 2007 in the United States; 10 years ago today.

How the iPhone changed our world in just 10 years. #iPhoneat10 pic.twitter.com/6LMecqzOxB — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 29, 2017

Think about your first cellphone, it was probably a small clamshell phone that could make phone calls and send the occasional SMS messages. You might have been lucky enough to have a BlackBerry for e-mail and web browsing as well. But the iPhone changed the game with a multi-touch display that you could use your finger to control, a great web browser and turned the word “app” into a household name a year after the launch of the original iPhone.

In the beginning, not everyone was convinced that the iPhone was going to be the future of the smartphone.

When the #Apple #iPhone was launched #OnThisDay 10 years ago by Steve Jobs, it had plenty of detractors. See all the nasty things they said! pic.twitter.com/0qiF76WyLA — FactorDaily (@factordaily) June 29, 2017

Sometimes it’s hard to understand how far we have come over the past 9 years. To remind you of the progress made by Apple over the years, here is a trip back in time to see the original operating system for the iPhone, iOS 1.0.

BONUS: A classic “The One Ronnie” sketch that will make any old BlackBerry users laugh out loud.

CC Image Courtesy of Yutaka Tsutano via Flickr