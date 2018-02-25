THE 39 STEPS ~ South Simcoe Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

Written by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan

February 8th to February 25th, 2018

This wonderfully inventive comedy thriller features a small company of fearless actors playing 150 roles on a roller coaster ride of fast-paced fun. Follow the adventures of our handsome hero, complete with British gung-ho and pencil moustache, as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women. A hilarious parody of John Buchan’s spy thriller and Hitchcock’s classic film and a multi-award winning play.