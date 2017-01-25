The 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2017

2017 is promising TONS of new and renewed shows for the coming year. Marvel, HBO, Netflix and FX are among the many networks that will be pushing out some great content. Take a look at what to expect with our list of the most anticipated television series of the year.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

(Hulu, April 26)

Based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale will take us into a dystopian world where women are used as procreating machines and stripped of any existing human rights. The timely novel has seen many adaptations, including film, theatre, and even opera.

THE DEUCE

(HBO, TBD)

Creator of The Wire David Simon is introducing a new show this year starring James Franco, John Druzba, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The show takes place in the midst of the 1970s’ New York porn industry, and though we don’t know much about it yet, HBO has included a few quick clips of it in the video below.

AMERICAN GODS

(Starz, TBD)

Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, this show is a drama fantasy that tells the story of a man named Shadow Moon. After facing the tragic death of his wife, Moon gets released from prison early and finds himself mixed up with a man that is revealed to be the god Odin.

RIVERDALE

(The CW, Jan 26)

If you’ve been wondering where Barb from Stranger Things has been, we’ve got your answer. It turns out Shannon Purser aka Barbara Holland has been busy filming for Riverdale. The actress will be playing the Jughead-chasing Ethel. The TV series will add a dark edge to the Archie Comics, with it being described as “Archie meets Twin Peaks.” The series will also be available to watch on Netflix after its cable premiere.

LEGION

(FX, Feb 8)

Based on the X-Men character Legion aka David Charles Haller, this series is the first television show to run in a parallel universe to the X-Men film series. Legion is arguably one of the most powerful mutants and is also the son of Professor Xavier. After being diagnosed with schizophrenia, the character gains access to various superhuman psychic abilities that Haller develops.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

(CBS, May 2017)

After 11 years, Star Trek will be returning to television. Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman said in a joint statement that the show’s goal will be “to connect fans and newcomers alike to the series that has fed our imaginations since childhood.”

BIG LITTLE LIES

(HBO, Feb 19)

Based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, Big Little Lies is a miniseries about three women whose seemingly perfect lives become entangled in a web of lies and murder. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley will star in this series, which was described by HBO as a “dark comedy.”

MARVEL’S IRON FIST

(Netflix, March 17)

Marvel and Netflix are adding another series to Hell’s Kitchen in preparation of the upcoming ultimate Hell’s Kitchen crossover series The Defenders. Danny Rand’s ability to channel the powers of the Iron Fist stems from his extensive training as a kung fu master in the lost city of K’un-Lun.

THE DEFENDERS

(Netflix), TBD)

We are finally going to see the ultimate crossover series for our favourite Netflix-Marvel heroes this year. The Defenders is set to bring together Hell’s Kitchen’s finest street heroes: Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist.

THE PUNISHER

(Netflix, TBD)

Netflix is really on its own Marvel binge, and for good reason. The Punisher is a spinoff of Marvel’s Daredevil and was created for Netflix by Steve Lightfoot. The series tells the story of controversial vigilante Frank Castle. Also, expect Jon Bernthal to reprise his role as Daredevil for the series.

SANTA CLARITA DIET

(Netflix, Feb 3)

This iZombie meets Dexter Netflix original is a horror-comedy show directed by Victor Fresco. The series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Barrymore plays character Sheila who turns into a zombie without the decomposed face and gargling sounds. In fact, aside from her lack of a heartbeat and her unshakable craving for human flesh, she appears to be totally normal.

INHUMANS

(ABC, Sept 2017)

Originally meant to be a new movie rather than a television series, The Inhumans follows Marvel’s Attilan Royal Family, including Medusa, Gorgon, and Black Bolt. Of course all of Marvel’s shows are inevitably connected to the same universe, though it will be interesting to see where this one gets tied in. So far, there hasn’t been a trailer made for this show yet.

DC’S POWERLESS

(NBC, Feb 2)

DC’s Powerless will be a unique sitcom series and the first of its kind for DC. The series stars Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke who is the Director of Research & Development at Wayne Security.

VEEP SEASON 6

(HBO, TBD)

The sixth season of the award-winning show starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus will feature the story of Lous-Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer after she loses the presidential. Fans speculate that the show will feature a Trump-like character, but we have yet to hear any word on the matter.

GIRLS SEASON 6

(HBO, Feb 2017)

The sixth and final season of the critically-acclaimed comedy will be airing in February. It’ll be interesting to see how the writers end the show — we’re hoping for a happy one though.

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7

(HBO, TBD)

The penultimate season is approaching fast but not fast enough. Though the air date hasn’t officially been confirmed by HBO, there is speculation that we will see a summer premiere. IMDb says that the air date will be June 25, but nothing has been confirmed by the network. Is Arya Stark joining forces with her siblings? We’ll just have to wait and see.

THE GET DOWN SEASON 1 PART 2

(Netflix, Spring 2017)

The popular Netflix show that follows the story behind the rise of hip hop will be returning from its mid-season break sometime this Spring, though the date is unconfirmed.

WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER: TEN YEARS LATER

(Netflix, TBD)

The follow up series to 2015’s First Day of Camp will be coming out this year with new and old faces being casted. Both First Day of Camp and Ten Years Later are follow up seasons to the 2001 cult-classic film.

MASTER OF NONE SEASON 2

(Netflix, April 2017)

The second season of the critically acclaimed comedy starring Aziz Ansari will finally be returning this year! Will we see Ansari’s character learn how to make pasta in Italy? Will Rachel Return? So many questions to be answered by this hilarious comedy.

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2

(Netflix, TBD)

Probably one of the highest anticipated seasons of this year, Stranger Things will finally be returning to follow up its eight chapter first season. After the whopper of a season finale last season, we have a million questions left lingering for the show’s second season.

TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3

(Showtime, May 21)

The third season of Twin Peaks will be returning this year followed by an ambiguous season finale in 2014. Co-creators David Lynch and Mark Frost will be taking the reins on this season, though we still know very little on the show’s premise.

THE LEFTOVERS SEASON 3

(HBO, April 2017)

The Leftovers will head into its final season this Spring. The eight episode run will be carefully crafted by its writers, with Damon Lindelof pointing out that they took “tremendous care into designing those seasons as novels unto themselves…with beginnings, middles, and ends.”

PRISON BREAK SEASON 5

(Fox, TBD)

Michael Scofield will be returning from the dead for season five, which will serve as somewhat of a sequel to its previous seasons. The show wrapped up in 2009 with no sign of returning. Now, Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will be reuniting as onscreen brothers this year.

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL

(BBC2, TBD)

The show that was nominated for eight Emmys will be returning for its second season this year. Season two will be set in Sydney, Australia, where the body of an unidentified female will wash up on the shores of Bondi Beach.

THE AMERICANS SEASON 5

(FX, March 2)

We will finally get a glimpse into what’s in store for Paige in the new season of The Americans. The season will also continue to analyse the relationship between the U.S. and Russia.