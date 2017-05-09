Listen Live

That’s Amore! Pizza For Kids Day!

Taste The Difference And Make A Difference

By Local

It’s the most anticipated day of the year for pizza lovers! On Tuesday, May 9th, Pizza Nova will host their 18th annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids day in support of Variety Village – The Children’s Charity.

From 11AM to 9PM, pizza lovers can walk into any of the 130+ participating locations across southern Ontario & purchase a medium pepperoni or cheese pizza for only $4.39 plus tax. Pizza Nova will donate $1 from each pizza sold to Variety Village!

Variety Village enriches the lives of thousands of children living with disabilities by providing an accessible facility, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome. With your help, Pizza Nova has raised over $1.3 million for Variety Village to date.

