Thanksgiving Monday – What’s Open And Closed

Stock Up For Monday While You Can

CLOSED
  • Government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores
  • Canada Post
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Orillia Square Mall
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations that are open and their hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations that are open and their hours:

  • Some craft breweries
  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
  • Convenience Stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
  • ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • BARRIE: None
  • ORILLIA: None
  • COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • MIDLAND: Non

