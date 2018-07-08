Thailand rescue a successful so far
The operation chief says four members of the team are in perfect condition
Four boys are out of the cave in Northern Thailand. The operation chief, in a conference, adds all four are in perfect condition. Reports indicate two others were taken to hospital in the air and on the ground. The rescue operation has now been halted for 10 hours to prepare for the next mission. The efforts started Sunday morning to rescue 12 boys and football coach. Two divers are accompanying each boy, guided by a rope placed by rescuers.