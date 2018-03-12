Listen Live

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir Honoured At the Maple Leafs Game

It was an all-Canadian night Saturday!

By Sports, Videos

Canada’s favourite couple ice dancing pair, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night for a Leafs game!

They were honoured at the game for their amazing performance in South Korea, where they brought home two medals.

The game’s announcer said, “Tessa and Scott are the Olympics most decorated figure skaters and are the first skaters in history to own five Olympic medals,” and then were presented with personalized Maple Leafs jerseys.

This isn’t the first time Scott has been connected with the Leafs.

Fellow Olympian Penny Oleksiak was also there and got to meet them.

It was an all-Canadian night with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in the crowd too.

These two! Don’t ever change!

And if that’s not enough, Canadian Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale was not only at the game too but even brought his Oscar.

Main Image via Twitter / Toronto Maple Leafs

Related posts

Arkells Perform At Winter Games

The Arkells Are Headed To South Korea…All Thanks To A Tweet

Jamaica’s Women’s Bobsleigh Coach Quits and Threatens to take Sled With Her