Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir Honoured At the Maple Leafs Game

Canada’s favourite couple ice dancing pair, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night for a Leafs game!

They were honoured at the game for their amazing performance in South Korea, where they brought home two medals.

The game’s announcer said, “Tessa and Scott are the Olympics most decorated figure skaters and are the first skaters in history to own five Olympic medals,” and then were presented with personalized Maple Leafs jerseys.

This isn’t the first time Scott has been connected with the Leafs.

Fellow Olympian Penny Oleksiak was also there and got to meet them.

spotted: @tessavirtue and @ScottMoir are breathing th same air as me rn and watching MY brother play hockey… — Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) March 11, 2018

It was an all-Canadian night with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in the crowd too.

Standing ovation at the ACC last night for Olympians @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir. Such good people. pic.twitter.com/gi9sNmbKUZ — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 11, 2018

These two! Don’t ever change!

What you didn’t witness was our reaction to the encounter afterwards … clearly, we couldn’t keep our cool! pic.twitter.com/bCUdoAY1VN — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) March 11, 2018

And if that’s not enough, Canadian Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale was not only at the game too but even brought his Oscar.

Oscar is in the house with “The Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale. A #Leafs fan as well as a movie heavyweight. pic.twitter.com/9fa1qmqpOm — Neil Davidson (@NeilMDavidson) March 11, 2018

Main Image via Twitter / Toronto Maple Leafs