Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Will Skate To ‘Long Time Running’ At Olympic Closing Event

As if Canadians couldn’t fall in love more with gold medal-winning figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the will be honouring the late Gord Downie at a skating event this coming weekend.

After Downie’s passing on October 17th 2017, Virtue and Moir paid tribute to the Tragically Hip singer by using the band’s 1991 song “Long Time Running” as the soundtrack for one of their routines at the Skate Canada International competition later that month. The pair will skate to the song once again at the figure skating exhibition gala at the Olympics this Sunday (Feb 25th). The exhibition is part of the Olympics closing events and usually features the best (medal-winning) skaters, in a more relaxed, competition-free environment.

Moir told the Canadian Press:

“When I think about Gord and I think about the Hip and what they’ve been able to do, it’s kind of the soundtrack to being Canadian almost,” Moir told the Canadian Press. “It’s special for us that we get to skate to the Hip, and it’s our tribute to one of my heroes and a guy who was so wonderfully weird, and just how he embraced life.“ “We’re both huge fans, and Scott just asked if we could somehow choreograph a little tribute and we thought maybe it would only be for that one competition, but it’s been lovely to take the ice and to celebrate a Canadian hero, and it means a lot to us. The lyrics of ‘Long Time Running’ also are easy for us to connect with for our career, but we’re really looking forward to performing that on Olympic ice.“

Watch their performance to “Long Time Running” at the Brandt Centre in Regina that occured only days after Downie’s passing.

