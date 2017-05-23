Listen Live

UPDATE: Terror Attack Leaves 22 Dead Outside Concert In England

Appears to be work of lone bomber

By News

At least 22 people were killed, another 59 wounded in what is concerned a terror attack in Manchester, England. It happened outside an arena where Ariana Grande was wrapping up a concert. Police say children are among the victims, but have not released details in terms of ages. It appears the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber. Click here for more on this story.

image via telegraph.co.uk

Related posts

Hold Off On Giving Juice To Your Baby

No Holiday Weekend Celebrating For South Simcoe Police…

House Fire in Tottenham Puts Two In Hospital

Victoria Day

Employee Snaps Picture of Barrie Theft Suspect

Boil Water Notice for Grandview Beach, Paradise Point

Man With An Alleged Temper Facing Criminal Charge

Changing Of The Guard At Barrie Police

Storm Wreaks Havoc In Region