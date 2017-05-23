UPDATE: Terror Attack Leaves 22 Dead Outside Concert In England
Appears to be work of lone bomber
At least 22 people were killed, another 59 wounded in what is concerned a terror attack in Manchester, England. It happened outside an arena where Ariana Grande was wrapping up a concert. Police say children are among the victims, but have not released details in terms of ages. It appears the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber. Click here for more on this story.
image via telegraph.co.uk