Tequila can bring joy to many but who knew it could actually be good for us?!

It’s supposed to be good for bone health. Crazy, right? But it’s true! Science is not wrong.

Scientists at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) in Mexico have found substances in the tequila plant (and who knew it came from a plant?!) that enhance the absorption of calcium in the body.

Read more about it here.

Main Image via metro.co.uk