Ten Grand in Drugs Seized In Barrie Traffic Stop

Police Claim Suspect Also Had An Illegal Firearm

By News

Drugs and guns seized during a traffic stop in Barrie. Police say a vehicle was stopped on Anne St. late Sunday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. The driver, a 24-year-old Brampton man, was charged with possessing an unauthorized firearm, and seized his vehicle. Officers claim a search of the vehicle turned up about ten grand in cocaine and heroin, bringing the number of charges the suspect faces up to thirteen.

