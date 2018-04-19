Teen Sees Tornado…Keeps Playing Video Games

Fortnite is the newest video game to gain popularity. It is a survival game that pits individuals against each other until there is one winner.

Anton Williams was sitting at home playing Fortnite when he said he noticed the roof of the houses in front of him coming off due to a tornado that ripped through Greensboro, North Carolina earlier this week.

Instead of immediately seeking safety, he sat back down to finish his game because there were only a few people left and he wanted to try to finish it.

Don’t worry, he and his family are safe. Check out the news story here:

