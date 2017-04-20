Teen In Custody After Driver Shot During Mugging

A man is nursing a few pellet gun wounds after a robbery in Innisfil. Police say the guy was driving along 10th Line at Lake Simcoe when he claims to have spied a youth he knew, walking with someone else. When he stopped to talk to the lad, he says the kid jumped in the back seat and demanded money. The victim was shot in the shoulder several times, but was able to get out. Police say the suspect got into the driver’s seat but quickly drove into a ditch, before running off. A 17-year-old boy was arrested not long after and now faces a list of charges.