Teen Grabbed Near Bradford High School

Police are looking for a man in his 50’s or 60’s after a teen girl was grabbed near a Bradford high school. It happened around 3:00 yesterday, the 15-year-old was grabbed from behind, and her mouth covered when she tried to call for help. A bystander scared the perp off with threats of calling the police, the suspect allegedly ran off into a wooded area nearby. The suspect is described as:

Male

White

5’10”

Thin Build

In his 50’s or 60’s

Bloodshot eyes

White hair

Full white beard

glasses

White and black striped toque

Black hooded sweater

Blue Jeans

Black Shoes

South Simcoe Police are appealing for the bystander who intervened in this occurrence or any witnesses to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (905) 775-3311 extension or Crime Stoppers. Although the occurrence did not happen on school property, South Simcoe Police are working with the Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board to alert students and parents as this occurrence did happen within close proximity to an elementary school and two high schools. Police are providing the following safety tips for students:

– If your child walks to school or to the bus stop, try to arrange a walking buddy or group.

– If your child walks to school, make sure they go along main routes that are well-travelled, rather than taking shortcuts through deserted areas.

– Develop a “what if” game for your child to get them thinking about how they would respond if they felt threatened or afraid.

– Know who your child is with and where they go. This includes keeping a list of their friend’s addresses and phone numbers.

– Teach your children where and how to get help. Go with them on their regularly travelled routes and identify safe places to go for help.

– Teach your child to talk to you immediately when someone does anything that makes them feel strange or uncomfortable. Listen when your child is trying to tell you about something that bothers them and provide them with support and understanding.