Teen Facing Theft from Vehicle Charges, Could Face More

A young lad is on the hook for a few thefts from vehicles in Bradford. South Simcoe Police say they put the cuffs on an 18-year-old Bradford boy, after a number of thefts from unattended vehicles were reported. The youngster will answer to six charges each of Theft and Possession of Stolen Property, and one of using a Stolen Credit Card, but police are quick to add more charges could be laid against this kid as the investigation continues.