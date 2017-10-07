Listen Live

Teen Boy Recovered After Canoe Capsizes In Kawarthas

Canoe Accident Leaves 4 Boys in distress

By News

Kawartha Lakes OPP say their getting ready to close the case regarding a capsized canoe. Rescue crews were called in on October 1st, when a canoe carrying 4 Toronto teenagers capsized in Sturgeon Lake. While two of the boys were quickly taken safety, one was found deceased in the water, with one more still missing. Officers now tell us they have finally recovered that missing boy. They found that 17 year old North York boy near the south shore of Sturgeon Lake on October 6th.

Related posts

Police Still Looking For Man Missing On Georgian Bay

The Rap Sheet

Bradford Council Green Lights Red Light Camera Feasibility Study

Assault Rifle and $25k In Cocaine Seized During Two Bradford Raids

Barrie Police Launch Report a Bully Button

Road Rage Witnesses Wanted

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Plummeted Last Month

Thanksgiving Monday – What’s Open And Closed

World Headlines