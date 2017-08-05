Listen Live

Teen Attacked on Georgina-Area Trail

Nothing Taken From Unconscious Victim

By News

Police are looking for witnesses to an assault in Georgina. A young girl was wearing headphones while walking the trails near Deer Park Drive and Metro Road on Tuesday afternoon, so the 18-year-old didn’t hear anyone approach. She says someone struck her from behind just before 5:30, and she was knocked out. The 18-year-old victim went to hospital with minor injuries, while investigators say nothing was taken in the incident. York Regional Police will be stepping up patrols in the area as a precaution, but ask anyone who heard anything unusual in the area at the time to give them a call.

